12 pictures from the Boxing Day Dip in aid of St Clare’s Hospice at Jarrow
The Boxing Day Dip is a festive tradition which seems to grow in popularity every year.
This year there were not one, but three dips on the seafront at South Shields, including this one in aid of St Clare’s Hospice at Jarrow.
1. Hard hats at the ready
Get a helmet to get ahead for the St Clare's Boxing Day Dip.
2. This jumper will keep me warm
St Clare's Boxing Day Dip at Littlehaven Beach in South Shields.
3. Festive frolics
Taking a dip in aid of St Clare's Hospice at Jarrow.
4. Feeling the chill
These dippers find the water a bit chilly at the St Clare's Boxing Day Dip.
