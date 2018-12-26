St Clare's Boxing Day Dip

12 pictures from the Boxing Day Dip in aid of St Clare’s Hospice at Jarrow

The Boxing Day Dip is a festive tradition which seems to grow in popularity every year.

This year there were not one, but three dips on the seafront at South Shields, including this one in aid of St Clare’s Hospice at Jarrow.

Get a helmet to get ahead for the St Clare's Boxing Day Dip.

1. Hard hats at the ready

St Clare's Boxing Day Dip at Littlehaven Beach in South Shields.

2. This jumper will keep me warm

Taking a dip in aid of St Clare's Hospice at Jarrow.

3. Festive frolics

These dippers find the water a bit chilly at the St Clare's Boxing Day Dip.

4. Feeling the chill

