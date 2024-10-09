Steve McGrath

13 stunning snaps of the Northern Lights over South Tyneside 📸

Liam Kennedy
By Liam Kennedy

Editor of NewcastleWorld and the Shields Gazette

Published 9th Oct 2024, 22:47 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2024, 22:47 BST

The Northern Lights were again visible over the North East skies this week - and here’s your snaps of the solar activity.

In the North East, we’ve been spoiled when it comes to the Northern Lights.

So often, you have to take a flight further north to catch anything like what we’ve seen in 2024, with Iceland and the Arctic Circle destinations for guaranteed sightings.

However, in the last few months, we’ve quite often just had to look out of our windows. This week saw yet another appearance of Aurora Borealis.

The Northern Lights are caused by charged particles from the sun hitting gases in the atmosphere. They occur around the North Pole when the solar wind carrying the particles interacts with the Earth’s magnetic field.

And plenty of you out there caught the magic in the skies on your own cameras.

Gazette readers sent in their shots - and here’s the best of them.

1. 📸 Adrian Jackson

Adrian Jackson

2. 📸 Shaun Lawson

Shaun Lawson

3. 📸 Alita O'Connor

Alita O'Connor

4. 📸 Ian Richardson

Ian Richardson

