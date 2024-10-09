13 stunning snaps of the Northern Lights over South Tyneside 📸

In the North East, we’ve been spoiled when it comes to the Northern Lights.

So often, you have to take a flight further north to catch anything like what we’ve seen in 2024, with Iceland and the Arctic Circle destinations for guaranteed sightings.

However, in the last few months, we’ve quite often just had to look out of our windows. This week saw yet another appearance of Aurora Borealis.

The Northern Lights are caused by charged particles from the sun hitting gases in the atmosphere. They occur around the North Pole when the solar wind carrying the particles interacts with the Earth’s magnetic field.

And plenty of you out there caught the magic in the skies on your own cameras.