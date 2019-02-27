14 pictures which sum up the Beast from the East in South Shields as we remember the crazy weather a year on

Today marks a year since the worst of the weather set in. Here we look at the Beast from the East in South Tyneside in pictures - the rescue heroes, the perplexed pets, and the families having fun.
View more
It's hard to believe this was the weather a year ago this week - especially with the unseasonably mild and sunny days we've had this year.
Today marks a year since the worst of the weather set in. Here we look at the Beast from the East in South Tyneside in pictures - the rescue heroes, the perplexed pets, and the families having fun.