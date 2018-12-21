They were happy times

15 happy Christmas memories 1980s kids from South Shields will remember from their childhood

Binns toy department, toilet roll angels and wearing a tea towel on your head - Christmas was a magical time in South Shields if you were born in the 1980s.

How many of these things can you remember?

Binns toy department, T&G Allan, Woolworths, Geordie Jeans for your Christmas clothes - what more did you need?

1. Being able to get all your Christmas shopping in Shields

Or getting a bit of tinsel to go round your head if your hair was deemed golden enough to be an angel.

2. Wearing a tea towel on your head in the school nativity play

And visiting the amazing toy department in the basement!

3. Going to see Santa in Binns

Remember when we had all those little butcher's businesses in South Shields?

4. Being dragged round all the butcher's shops to find the best deal on a turkey

