15 photos as Stan’s annual spooky Halloween display returns to South Shields for 2025

Stan Yanetta’s, from Stan’s Autos, is once again preparing for his annual Halloween display in South Shields’ Heaton Gardens.
The yearly display always manages to attract a crowd from right across the region, all while raising money for worthy causes.
For 2025, Stan has announced that he will be raising money for South Shields-based SURT (Stopping Unsafe Relationships Together) and Sunderland-based Pawz for Thought.
Sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters - delivering news and sport to your inbox throughout the week
A big thanks to Steve Mcgrath for sharing these great photos with us.
Take a look through these 15 spooky photos.