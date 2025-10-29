The Shields Gazette Morning Update 9 September, 2025

15 photos as Stan’s annual spooky Halloween display returns to South Shields for 2025

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 29th Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2025, 06:01 GMT

The annual Halloween event attracts people from across the North East whilst raising money for charity.

Stan Yanetta’s, from Stan’s Autos, is once again preparing for his annual Halloween display in South Shields’ Heaton Gardens.

The yearly display always manages to attract a crowd from right across the region, all while raising money for worthy causes.

For 2025, Stan has announced that he will be raising money for South Shields-based SURT (Stopping Unsafe Relationships Together) and Sunderland-based Pawz for Thought.

A big thanks to Steve Mcgrath for sharing these great photos with us.

Take a look through these 15 spooky photos.

