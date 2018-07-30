17 South Tyneside pubs, takeaways, shops and restaurants which got a zero or one-star food hygiene rating

These pubs, restaurants, takeaways and shops in South Tyneside have all been given either zero or one-star ratings by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

This means that major or urgent improvement is needed due to the businesses failing to meet satisfactory standards at the time of the last published inspection.

All businesses which handle food are given a food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

A zero-star rating means “urgent improvement necessary” while one star means “major improvement necessary”.

How unhygienic does a food outlet need to be to get a zero-star rating?

The good news is that hundreds of businesses in South Tyneside received three-star ‘satisfactory’ or above ratings.

From chip shops to Indian restaurants, cafes to hotels, every business serving food must be inspected by council officials – with each given a rating out of five for food hygiene.

The cleanliness of food preparation surfaces is a factor when determining a business's food hygiene rating.

Eateries are judged on three criteria:

1. How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

2. The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

3. How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

How hygienically food is handled helps determine a rating from the Food Standards Agency.

The scheme is run by local authorities in England, Northern Ireland and Wales in partnership with the Food Standards Agency.

What happens when a restaurant or takeaway gets a zero-star food hygiene rating?

Belta Chicken, 198 Stanhope Road, South Shields NE33 4TA - rated 1 on 9 January 2018.

Cha Cha's, 190 Dean Road, South Shields NE33 4AQ - rated 0 on 12 December 2017.

Charco Grill, 124 Fowler Street, South Shields NE33 1PZ - rated 1 on 6 February 2018.

G & D Bainbridge, 6 Clive Street, South Shields NE34 9SE - rated 1 on 11 October 2017.

Gordon's Butchers & Fine Foods, 9 Station Terrace, East Boldon NE36 0LJ - rated 1 on 29 March 2018.

Italian Retro, 337-339 Stanhope Road, South Shields NE33 4SS - rated 1 on 8 June 2018.

Londis, 113-115 Edinburgh Road, Jarrow NE32 4BB - rated 1 on 3 March 2017.

New Blossom House, 1 North Road, Boldon Colliery NE35 9AR - rated 1 on 5 June 2018.

Pizza Addict, 46 Ellison Street, Jarrow NE32 3HX - rated 1 on 15 February 2018.

Pizza Rush, 196A Green Lane, South Shields NE34 0TQ - rated 1 on 15 March 2018.

Stanhope Tandoori, 156A Dean Road, South Shields NE33 4AQ - rated 1 on 2 October 2017

Sylhet Spice, 9 Frederick Street, South Shields NE33 5DY - rated 1 on 23 February 2017.

The Jolly Sailor, East Street, Whitburn SR6 7BZ - rated 1 on 24 February 2017.

The Mill Tavern, Mill Lane, Hebburn NE31 2EU - rated 1 on 25 May 2018.

The Robin, Roman Road, Jarrow NE32 5UB - rated 0 on 12 December 2017.

Westoe Golden Chippy, 58 Westoe Road, South Shields NE33 4NA - rated 1 on 28 March 2018

Ziggys, 23 Denmark Centre, Fowler Street, South Shields NE33 2LR - rated 1 on 5 June 2018.