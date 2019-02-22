20 wonderful South Shields buildings which you've probably walked straight past

But take the time and trouble to stop, look up or around you, and you will be rewarded with some stunning architecture which reflects the town's rich heritage and history. Thanks to local author Caroline Barnsley, author of South Shields in 50 Buildings (Amberley, £14.99) for the inspiration and many of the pictures.

1. Barclays Bank Built in 1857 for bankers Messrs Dale Young and Co, this magnificently-curved building on the corner of King Street and Fowler Street has been a bank ever since. It's one of our favourite buildings. Google Maps other Buy a Photo

2. BT Building It has divided opinion since work started on it in 2010. With its sloped front representing the prow of a ship pointing at the river, it's definitely grown on us. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Chandler's Buildings Stroll down Mill Dam and look left before you turn to the Customs House and you'll see this late Victorian curved terrace, which was converted to apartments in the 1980s. Dave Barnsley other Buy a Photo

4. Edinburgh Buildings Look up as you pass under the Metro bridge as you head down King Street, and you'll see this marvellous building, originally the Edinburgh Bakery, built in the 1880s. Google Maps other Buy a Photo

