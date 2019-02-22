20 wonderful South Shields buildings which you've probably walked straight past
They are the architectural gems which are at risk of being ignored amid the daily hustle and bustle of daily life in South Shields.
But take the time and trouble to stop, look up or around you, and you will be rewarded with some stunning architecture which reflects the town's rich heritage and history. Thanks to local author Caroline Barnsley, author of South Shields in 50 Buildings (Amberley, £14.99) for the inspiration and many of the pictures.
1. Barclays Bank
Built in 1857 for bankers Messrs Dale Young and Co, this magnificently-curved building on the corner of King Street and Fowler Street has been a bank ever since. It's one of our favourite buildings.