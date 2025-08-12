Those closest to a 27-year-old dad who died from cancer have once again honoured him with a charity football match.

The annual charity football match that honours Michael Hall took place once again in South Shields on Saturday, August 9.

The 27-year-old dad, from The Nook in South Shields, tragically passed away from testicular cancer in 2019 - just two weeks before the birth of his daughter.

Michael was in the rare 10% of cancer patients who showed no symptoms of the disease before it claimed his life.

The sixth annual football match in memory of 27-year-old Michael Hall was held on Saturday, August 9. | National World

In the days leading up to him being admitted to hospital with a pulmonary embolism, Michael had mentioned back pain and a bout of sickness a few days earlier, but displayed no symptoms on the day that he collapsed at home.

It was only a day later that Michael’s family had to make the heart-breaking decision to turn off his life support machine.

In order to keep his memory alive, his family and friends set up the Michael Hall Foundation, which is a charity that is dedicated to raising awareness for testicular cancer and funding research in his name.

The annual match, which is held at Harton Welfare Club, sees both teams play as Sunderland and Newcastle - honouring Michael’s love for the Magpies.

With the match being relatively open during the first half, Newcastle ended up running out as 6-3 winners.

Jordan Maloy, a friend of Michael’s, has been involved in arranging the football match since its inception, and has reflected on the sixth iteration of the event.

He said: “Considering it has been six years now, we are still getting a good turnout each year - I think we had about 50 people involved this year.

“The fact that so many people still want to be involved just shows how well liked Michael was.

“Even people from the original match in 2019 played at the weekend so it is nice that people are still remembering him after all these years.”

You can find out more and keep up to date with the Michael Hall Foundation by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/MHFoundation27.