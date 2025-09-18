Google

South Tyneside is currently processing 3 applications for permission to sell alcohol.

All premises wanting to serve alcohol are legally required to obtain a licence before selling alcohol in their shop, premises or restaurant.

As part of the process all application must be published on the Public Notices Portal to give members of the community the opportunity to comment or raise concerns about the applications.

The 3 applications currently being considered by South Tyneside are:

KPC application for alcohol, live and recorded music, and late-night refreshments

KPC Events Limited, located at 42a Fowler Street, South Shields, NE33 1PG, has applied to South Tyneside Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence under the Licensing Act 2003. The application covers the sale of alcohol, live and recorded music, and late-night refreshments from 12 noon to 4:00 am daily, with written representations accepted until 09 September 2025.

Go Local applies to sell alcohol

SKMP Trading Limited has applied to South Tyneside Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for Go Local Stanhope Road, 50-52 Stanhope Road, South Shields, NE33 4BT, to allow the sale of alcohol for off-premises consumption from 07:00 to 22:00 daily. Written representations must be submitted to South Tyneside Council by 18 September 2025.

Application to sell alcohol online 24/7

FREEQLO LTD has applied to South Tyneside Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for Unit 12-14 Hutton Street, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9LW, to permit the 24-hour online sale of alcohol. Written representations must be submitted to South Tyneside Council by 22 July 2025.