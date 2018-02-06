£500,000 bar and bistro plan for South Shields shop

A South Tyneside estate agent is moving to new premises – and opening an upmarket bar and bistro next door – in a £500,000 project to boost fine dining options in the borough.

Browns Letting Agency will relocate less than 100 yards from its office at Westoe, South Shields, into a building now containing the Workwear and Schoolwear Company retail business.

Bosses plan to convert part of the building on Dean Road into a new office – doubling the workforce to four - but the bulk of the property will be a café, bar and bistro, potentially employing 15 full and part-time staff.

They hope to be open by the end of the year and to target a clientele seeking an upmarket drinking and dining experience.

Kerry Brown, 39, who owns the letting agency with husband Paul, 45, said the aim was to encourage people stay in South Tyneside rather than travel to Newcastle for quality entertainment.

She said: “This is a lovely area, but it needs something a bit more upmarket and family-friendly.

“A lot of people don’t consider staying in South Shields when they want somewhere nice to eat and drink.

“They tend to head up to Newcastle instead – they don’t really think that there’s anything here.

“I want people to come here and to feel like they are in upmarket city centre ambience, but in South Shields.”

She added: “We are from South Shields and we want to invest in the town.

“We also have two children and so we know what it’s like when there’s that to consider, and so we want it to be family-friendly.

“We have a few ideas for the name but have not decided on anything yet.

“It will possibly be something old style and relevant to Westoe or South Shields.”

The letting agency has operated from the Victorian-era Wyvestow Lodge, in Sunderland Road, for four years.

Plans show its new premises will contain a café area as well as a bar and dining space and an external patio with seating.

The estate agent office will be at its eastern side, closest to an existing car park and the Westoe pub.

South Tyneside Council has given permission for the drink and dining business to be open 7.30am to 11pm, from Monday to Saturday, and from 8am to 11pm on Sundays.

The estate agents can be open from 8.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday, but closed on Sundays.

No-one at the Workwear and Schoolwear Company was available to comment.