£500 computer tablet donated to care home by kind residents group

A kind-hearted residents group have given a technology boost to people living in a South Tyneside care home.

Last year’s annual village fete allowed Westoe Village Residents Association to donate £500 to Westoe Grange Care Home.

Westoe Village Residents with a donation of a �500 tablet to Westoe Grange care home thanks to money raised at the Westoe Village Fete. Pictured are Julie Faley Ascot Care, Nigel McMann chair of Weston village residents, Alison Mason Weston village residents secretary, Afton Bell activities manager, and care home residents Maude Jones and Norman Ford. Picture by Tom Banks.

The residents decided that they would like a computer tablet for use in the home.

Alison Mason, secretary of Westoe Village Residents Association, said: “We held the fete in June as usual and from the money raised we decided at a meeting that we would donate £500 towards the care home.

“The residents were able to use the money for whatever they wanted to.”

She added: “We just felt it was the right thing to do by keeping the donation close to home and it’s something that certainly benefits the residents.

Alison added that credit must go to the residents association’s chairman Neil McMann and Julie Faley of Westoe Grange Care Home.

Plans are underway for this year’s Westoe Village Fete but no date has yet been set.

It will be sometime in June.

Julie Faley, recruitment coordinator for Westoe Grange Care Home said: “We just want to thank the association for their donation.

“It is great that they are working to help the local community.

“The tablet is a great way for the residents to keep in touch with people and it adds to their interests.”