94-year-old man taken to hospital as air ambulance lands in South Shields
An elderly man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in South Shields.
The Great North Air Ambulance was called to the Horsley Hill area this morning.
Members of the crew treated a 94-year-old man at the scene before a doctoer from the service accompanied him to hospital by road.
A Great North Air Ambulance Service spokeswoman the call had been received just after 10.20am.
“We were contacted at 10.21am and arrived at the scene at 10.35am,” she said.
"Our doctor and paramedic assessed and treated a patient then accompanied them as they were taken to hospital by the North East Ambulance Service.”
A Northumbria Police spokeswoman confirmed the road had now reopened: “Shortly before 10.15am today we received a report a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle near Horsley Hill medical centre,” she said.
“Officers and emergency services attended the scene and the male, aged 94, was taken to hospital via air ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
“Marsden Road past Horsley Square was closed while emergency services were at the scene but has since reopened.”
A North East Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man had been taken to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary.
"We were called at 10.09am to a person who had been hit by a car in Marsden Road in South Shields, ” she said.
"We dispatched a double-crewed ambulance and requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance.
"A patient was taken to the RVI by road with a doctor on board.”