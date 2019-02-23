A little girl with a big heart: How South Shields six-year-old is losing her locks to help children with cancer

A kind-hearted schoolgirl is preparing to lose her locks to help youngsters who have lost their hair through cancer.

Amelia Reveley has never had her hair cut, apart from the odd trim, since the day she was born.

Amelia Reveley (6) of Garden Gate Drive South Shields, is having her first ever haircut and will be raising funds for the Little Princess Trust.

Now, the six-year-old is getting set to have her first ‘big girls’ haircut by a hairdresser.

But instead of seeing her hair being put into the bin, she is wanting it to be donated to the Little Princess Trust.

The Ridgeway Primary Academy is also raising funds through a just giving page for the charity which takes donated hair and turns it into wigs for youngsters who have lost their own due to cancer treatment.

Her proud mum Sam Reveley said: “Amelia was really nervous at one point about having her hair cut but she is really excited and ready to have it cut now.

“We don’t have a date as yet, but it will be soon.

“We set up a just giving page for her and she keeps checking it all of the time, she gets really excited when someone donates to the page.

“She has never had her hair cut apart from the odd trim since she was born. But her hair is getting so long now.

“It will be her first big girls haircut. I think I’m more nervous than her now as she has such beautiful long hair.”

Sam, from Garden Gate in Laygate, South Shields added: “She doesn’t fully understand the cancer side of things, but she knows her hair will be going to make wigs for boys and girls who are poorly.

“My stepdad died of cancer and she talks about him all the time. She knows it’s the sort of thing that made Granda Kev poorly.”

The Little Princess Trust was founded in memory of five-year-old Hannah Tarplee, who lost her battle with a Wilms tumour in 2005. The charity has since given away more than 6,000 free wigs to children and young people who have lost their hair through cancer treatment and other illnesses.

In a post on her fundraising page Ameilia said: “Amelia has said: “I really want to do this and help other children.

“It makes me sad that they don’t have any hair and they feel poorly all the time.

“I don’t want them to be poorly. I want them to feel happy. Having hair might make them feel better and full of joy.”

Anyone who would like to make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ameliareveleysmegahaircut