A19 open again in aftermath of double crash near junction

The A19 has reopened to traffic after motorists were brought to a standstill when two crashes happened within 10 feet of each other.

Highways England has confirmed the route is open once again on the southbound carriageway, on a stretch near the A182 and Dalton Park junction.

The scene of the crash: Credit: Durham RPU

The incidents happened earlier today when three cars and a van were involved in two collisions.

The team tweeted to say it the road was now clear and added: "Many thanks to @DurhamPolice @CDDFRS and @NEAmbulance for attending, safe travels this afternoon."

The smashes happened around 10am on the southbound carriageway just after the junction leading to Murton and Dawdon.

Highways England tweeted at the time: "Trraffic stopped: A19 southbound at the A182 DaltonPark junction due to a 4 vehicle collision. @DurhamPolice are on scene, delays building on the approach. Please plan ahead."

A further tweet read: "A19 CLOSED southbound at DaltonPark A182 junction due to a 4 vehicle collision, @DurhamPolice and @CDDFRS are on scene. An 'UP AND OVER' closure is in place with traffic using the exit and entry slip roads to pass, pls approach with care."

A Durham Constabulary spokesman said: “There has been two two-vehicle collisions within 10 feet of each other, just after the junction for Dalton Park.

"It’s still ongoing and we are waiting for the ambulance service to attend.

“Whether there are any injuries is unknown at this time.”

Durham RPU tweeted: "A19 southbound closed at Seaham due to a 4 vehicle collision. Vision effected by a 4 Billion year old bright object in sky #drivetoarrive , use sunglasses or blinds in winter sun #teamc"