A19 pile-up sparks fresh call for action from MP

A campaigning MP says a 12-car rush-hour smash on the A19 is just the reason the Government needs to review safety on the busy dual carriageway.

Police, fire brigade six ambulances and the Great North Air Ambulance attended the smash on the southbound lane of the dual carriageway, close to the Dalton Park turn-off in Murton.

Grahame Morris MP is backing The Safe A19 campaign

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said that one person was treated at the scene while three others were taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

The ambulance service said injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Easington MP Grahame Morris, who has demanded action from the Department for Transport and been supported by MPs up and down the route, said there has been a recent spate of collisions, which is why the Government must take action.

It comes after the Echo launched our Safer A19 campaign calling for a review of safety following dozens of collisions.

Mr Morris, who has previously backed our Safe A19 campaign, said: “The frequency of accidents is just too regular.

“Understandably, families at this time of year are going to be worried about their loved ones of they are travelling on the A19.

“I want to thank the blue light emergency services for their prompt response.

“I think this underlines, once again, the need for a safety review on the A19.

“Is it the low sun, is it traffic backing up on to the slip roads, is it the road conditions? We don’t know, and that’s why this is needed.

“We need to look at the causes, at what are the common factors, to understand what has happened and then we need the Department for Transport to take action.

“We have had a recent spate, a real spell of incidents and these are not minor accidents, they’ve been major accidents, which have caused huge disruption and closures, sometimes in both directions, and it is not safe.”

One driver who was passing the scene said: “It looks like a lot of cars were involved in it. There was smoke coming out of them.”

Last year alone, there were more than 70 people injured as a result of crashes on the stretch between Wolviston and Boldon alone.

Our campaign follows a Commons debate launched after Mr Morris spoke about a lack of action over the dangerous section of road.

We have launched a petition which has been backed by 1,311 people and can be found at: http://bit.ly/2oOYgz8.