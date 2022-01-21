A vehicle was initially reported to have overturned but police have now confirmed details of the accident.

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “Police are dealing with a serious collision on the A1(M) at Junction 61, Bowburn Interchange.

“At approximately 10.35am this morning, a vehicle which was driving on the A177 flyover has left the carriageway and landed on its roof in the central reservation of the A1(M) below.

“The driver of the car freed themselves from the wreckage and the passenger was cut free. No other injuries have been reported.

“Emergency services are on the scene and both the A1(M) and the A177 are closed in both directions. The road is likely to remain closed for a considerable time.

“Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route if possible.”

National Highways North East initially Tweeted that the was closed northbound between Junctions 60 (Bradbury) and Junction 61 (Bowburn) ‘due to a serious collision involving a car which has come to rest on its roof’.

The southbound carriageway was closed to allow the air ambulance to land.

