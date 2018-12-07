Absence of camels at annual Camel Parade in South Shields fails to give crowds the hump

Families who turned out to see this year’s festive Camel Parade in South Tyneside didn’t seem to be in too much of a hump –despite the absence of its star attraction.

The annual parade along Ocean Road, in South Shields ,was dealt a last-minute blow when organisers discovered that the camels were unable to make it in time.

South Tyneside Council said heavy traffic following a road accident in Yorkshire meant the camels would not be coming.

Instead the parade to the promenade and Haven Point was led by the ever-popular Spark! drummers, along with street entertainers wearing colourful costumes from The Creative Seed.

Despite the absence of the camels, hundreds of people still turned out to see the festive event, with many saying they still had a good time.

Marjorie Raine, from South Shields, was there with grandchildren Zoe and Zara Raine, both three.

Creative Seed street entertainers wearing colourful costumes delighted crowds at the event.

She said: “They were a bit disappointed because they have never seen a camel before.

“We only found out that they weren’t coming when we got here, but we have still enjoyed it. It’s got them out of the house.”

The event also featured a fireworks display and live music.

Jan Slater, 31, from Marsden, was there with youngsters Jasmine, eight, Harry, one, and Jacob, five.

She said: “We come every year, we love it, so we were a little bit disappointed, but the Spark! drummers have made the night.”

Katie Scott, 33, from Whiteleas, was there with Darcie Bridle, two. She said: “I can understand why people may be a bit disappointed but were quite happy, it’s always a canny event.”

Julie Wilkinson was there with her four grandchildren, Leah and Kyra Nesbitt, and Alannah and Leighton Quantrill and all enjoyed the occasion.

She said: “Despite the camels it’s still a great night and the Spark! drummers are amazing.”

A council spokesperson said: “We are disappointed to confirm that due to a road accident causing heavy traffic in Yorkshire, the camels will not be appearing at tonight’s Camel Parade event.