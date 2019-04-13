Actress Mina Anwar to direct The Dolly Mixtures on its return to the South Shields stage

The Dolly Mixtures are returning to the stage in South Shields as part of the Customs House 25 year anniversary celebrations.

The heart-warming musical about eight ordinary north east women, who toured the male-dominated social clubs of the 1970s and 1980s to raise money for Cancer Research UK, first opened at The Customs House in August 2016.

The Dolly Mixtures

Written by Jarrow playwright Tom Kelly, with music by John Miles, it will be directed by TV and West End star Mina Anwar, who was assistant director and choreographer on the original production.

Mina, who will direct and choreograph the show, said: “I am honoured to be at the helm of this special production of The Dolly Mixtures for the 25th anniversary celebrations of The Customs House.

“It’s a theatre that cares about creating great work that truly reflects and honours its surrounding communities on and off stage.”

She added: “This musical celebrates the true and extraordinary story of these north east women who challenged the male-dominated environment of the working men’s clubs of the 1970s and 1980s in order to raise money to fund hospital facilities, ground- breaking research and give much needed hope for those fighting cancer.

Mina Anwar (Credit: Craige Barker)

“It’s a musical tale of great courage, support and love that will make you belly laugh and cry your heart out. A rare gem of a musical with lines and melodies that will stay with you long after you have left the theatre.”

Mina’s extensive theatre credits include Hair, The Vagina Monologues and most recently, the West End smash-hit Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Ray Spencer, executive director of The Customs House, said: “Mina is certainly in high demand and we are lucky to have her on board. I can’t wait to see Mina bring this special show back to The Customs House stage.”

The Dolly Mixtures were Margaret Graham, Hilda Joyce, Doris Ashcroft, Sylvia Nichols, Jean Smith, Liz Errington, Joan Lumsdale and Betty Dickinson, who formed an unbreakable bond during their 14 years together.

Written by Jarrow playwright Tom Kelly

They broke down barriers, raising smiles, eyebrows and £100,000 along the way, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from Cancer Research UK in 2016.

The Dolly Mixtures will run from Wednesday, August 21, to Saturday, August 31. Tickets, priced from £16, are available now from the box office.

The show will return in August