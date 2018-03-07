Advice as South Tyneside bin collections resume

Bin collections have resumed following last week’s severe weather and disruption to services.

There will be no catch up in areas where collections were missed last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with household and recycling waste to be collected on the next schedule collection day - March 14/15/16.

Given the exceptional circumstances, the council will be collecting additional side waste during the grey household waste bin collection rounds.

Residents are being asked to use black bags for any additional household waste and place it next to the grey bin for collection.

Additional side waste is generally not accepted on the blue recycling bin collections, as the council may not be able to recycle all the materials.

Residents with additional waste for recycling are encouraged to:

*Help to increase capacity in blue bins by squashing plastic bottles and cans;

*Keep newspapers and cardboard within the bins and caddy;

*Keep bin lids closed to prevent littering;

*Consider sharing space in the blue bin with a neighbour;

*Use the Recycling Village, which is open daily from 9am to 6pm;

*Use recycling points at supermarket car parks.

Coun Moira Smith, lead member for area management and community safety, said: “Now that the bad weather has subsided and services are getting back to normal, we are restarting the bin collection rounds this week.

“Unfortunately it is not possible for our teams to catch up on the ones that were missed. We are sorry for the inconvenience this has caused.”