Advice for Newcastle United fans travelling to Liverpool game by train

Rail bosses have given advice to Newcastle United fans travelling to Saturday's game at Liverpool - with one train company set to be on strike.

Northern Rail staff will be on strike on the day of the Premier League match.

There will also be engineering works taking place between Stalybridge and Philips Park, meaning TransPennine Express services between Liverpool and Newcastle will be terminating at Leeds.

TransPennine Express have advised Magpies supporters that they will need to change at York for a direct connection to Liverpool.

The 8.22pm service from Liverpool to York will be strengthened, and provides the last connection at York to Newcastle.

Fans who stay overnight in Liverpool have also been advised that the following TransPennine Express services will be strengthened on Sunday:

8.22am Liverpool to Scarborough, six carriages between Liverpool and Leeds.

9.22am Liverpool to Scarborough, six carriages throughout.

10.22am Liverpool to Scarborough, six carriages throughout.

11.22am Liverpool to Newcastle will be six carriages between Liverpool and York.

Supporters are advised to be prepared that services will be busier than usual on both days.