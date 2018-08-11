After beating the Beast from the East - Jarrow youngster is lining up a new challenge

There’s just no stopping young fundraiser Daniel Rowell who loves backing worthy causes.

The eight-year-old from Jarrow raised £539 when he walked 100 miles for Sport Relief.

Daniel Rowell (8) at the end of his 100 mile walk in aid of Sports Relief. Picture by Frank Reid

But he is already planning more events - and he’s even thinking of doing a beach clean with his friends on his birthday.

The caring youngster’s excellent efforts have won him a nomination for this year’s Best of South Tyneside Awards where he has been put forward in the Child of Achievement category.

The submission said: “He is very charity minded and adopts an animal each year for Christmas. He has been taking part and organising fundraising events since the age of four.”

And they praised Daniel for being a ‘loving child with a heart of gold’.

Proud mum Natasha, 36, said: “I would be over the moon for him if he won and it’s exciting that he has been nominated.”

Daniel got the Gazette headlines last Winter when set himself a challenge of walking 100 miles in aid of Sport Relief.

Despite the Beast from the East bringing most of the UK to a grinding halt, Daniel put on an extra layer of clothing to fulfil his promise.

Now he’s thinking of what else he can do for others.

Natasha said: “There’s a beach clean around his birthday and he is going to do that.

“He wants to do something for Children In Need as well.”

Daniel joins a growing list of nominees but we are still appealing for more.

Is there a role model, a carer, or a child, who you think shows incredible courage? Do you want to honour a community stalwart who goes the extra mile to help others without asking for acknowledgement?

Is there a child of achievement who has gone that extra length to achieve their targets?

Or is there a young stage star who would deserve to win the Young Performer of the Year category?

We are calling on you to put forward nominations for everything from sports team of the year to entrepreneur of the year, and community group to fundraiser.

This year, the grand finale will be held at the Roker Hotel, where we will be revealing the winners on Wednesday, September 19.

It promises to be a fantastic occasion and we can look forward to it with the backing of a string of fantastic sponsors.

The Best of South Tyneside awards, this year, have the backing of Barbour; Harlow Printing Limited; JML; BT South Tyneside; Northumbrian Water and the Customs House.

To nominate please send us the full name, phone number and email address, of the person you wish to nominate and the category you want to nominate them for, along with a brief description of why they are worthy of an award.

And if you are submitting an entry in the Young Performer category, send us a video of them performing.

Send your entries by email to: lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or posted to: Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

Role Model.

Neighbour of the Year.

Greener South Tyneside.

Child of Achievement.

Fundraiser of the Year.

Entrepreneur of the Year.

Carer of the Year.

Sporting Excellence.

Sports Team of the Year/Young Sportsperson of the Year.

Community Champion.

Student of the Year.

Community Group.

Volunteer of the Year.

Child of Courage.

Young Performer of the Year.

Lifetime Contribution.