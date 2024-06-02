All 10 new five star hygiene ratings given to South Tyneside businesses in May 2024

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new five star ratings for South Tyneside businesses which were awarded new star ratings across May 2024.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

1 . These are all the new hygiene ratings across the region from the last few weeks. These are all the new hygiene ratings across the region from the last few weeks. Photo Sales

2 . Frydays Frydays on SMithy Street in South Shields was awarded a five star rating following a May inspection. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Greggs Greggs on South Shields' King Street was also awarded top marks in May. Photo Sales