All 10 new five star hygiene ratings given to South Tyneside businesses in May 2024

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 13:38 BST

These are all the new hygiene ratings across the region from the last few weeks.

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new five star ratings for South Tyneside businesses which were awarded new star ratings across May 2024.

Read the Shields Gazette’s latest headlines with a newsletter delivered to your inbox

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

These are all the new hygiene ratings across the region from the last few weeks.

1. These are all the new hygiene ratings across the region from the last few weeks.

These are all the new hygiene ratings across the region from the last few weeks.

Photo Sales
Frydays on SMithy Street in South Shields was awarded a five star rating following a May inspection.

2. Frydays

Frydays on SMithy Street in South Shields was awarded a five star rating following a May inspection. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Greggs on South Shields' King Street was also awarded top marks in May.

3. Greggs

Greggs on South Shields' King Street was also awarded top marks in May.

Photo Sales
Hedowrth Lane Primary School was also given five stars this May.

4. Hedowrth Lane Primary School

Hedowrth Lane Primary School was also given five stars this May.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideFood hygiene ratingsSouth Tyneside Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.