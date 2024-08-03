All 17 new five star hygiene ratings given to South Tyneside businesses in July 2024

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new five star ratings for South Tyneside businesses which were awarded new star ratings across July 2024.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

1 . Bedewell Grange The centre in Hebburn was awarded top marks in July.

2 . Boldon Fish Bar Boldon Fish Bar, on Hedworth Lane, was given a five star food hygiene rating in July.

3 . Kids First Nursery Kids First Nursery in Cleadon was also awarded top marks.