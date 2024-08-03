Ashlea Mews Care Home on Stanhope Parade was awarded a new five star hygiene rating last month. placeholder image
All 17 new five star hygiene ratings given to South Tyneside businesses in July 2024

Published 3rd Aug 2024

These are all the new hygiene ratings across the region from the last few weeks.

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new five star ratings for South Tyneside businesses which were awarded new star ratings across July 2024.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

The centre in Hebburn was awarded top marks in July.

1. Bedewell Grange

The centre in Hebburn was awarded top marks in July. | Google

Boldon Fish Bar, on Hedworth Lane, was given a five star food hygiene rating in July.

2. Boldon Fish Bar

Boldon Fish Bar, on Hedworth Lane, was given a five star food hygiene rating in July. Photo: Google Maps

Kids First Nursery in Cleadon was also awarded top marks.

3. Kids First Nursery

Kids First Nursery in Cleadon was also awarded top marks. | Google

Cafe @ the Word in the South Shields building was also give top scores.

4. The Word

Cafe @ the Word in the South Shields building was also give top scores. | Local Democracy Reporting Service

