All aboard! More than 1,000 people visit model railway show

It was full steam ahead for a group of model railway enthusiasts when they delivered their usual first-class annual exhibition in South Tyneside.

They say a signal of their success was the 1,000 visitors who flocked to see 12 exhibitors run their model trains around their tracks in just two days.

Another of the layouts at Perth Green

Perth Green Model Railway Club’s 32nd event attracted exhibitors from across the country and closer to home, including displays by its own members.

On show were mainly Britain-themed countryside and town and station set-ups, but one was based on a US timber railroad.

Such is the popularity of an exhibition, which started in 1988, that organisers are already planning a year down the tracks – with their 2020 display on the drawing board.

The biggest layout on show at Perth Green Community Association, in Inverness Road, Brockley Whins, measured 26ft by 11ft.

Model Railway enthusiasts enjoying the layouts at Perth Green, Jarrow.

John Forster, 71, treasurer of Perth Green Model Railway Club, said: “The exhibition was a great success, just as it always is.

“Around a thousand people came to see some really good displays, from large layouts to much smaller ones.

“All the comments we had from people were very positive, and everyone who came seemed to enjoy themselves.

“There were three or four large layouts that are too big to be kept in a house, and there were also lots of smaller ones of many scales and gauges.

“If you want to attract people with good layouts then you have to plan a year in advance, and we already have stuff in place for next year.”

The Vic Young-sponsored event also attracted a dozen model railway traders who had a range of goods on offer to the public.

Mr Forster said the secret to successful railway modelling was patience, practice, knowing what you are trying to achieve – and realism of layout and design.

More information on Perth Green Model Railway Club, which was founded in 1986 and has about 50 members, is at www.perthgreenmrc.org.