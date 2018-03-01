All Metro services now suspended between Pelaw and South Hylton

All Metro services are now suspended between Pelaw and South Hylton.

Tyne and Wear Metro tweeted: "There will be no trains from Pelaw to South Hylton in either direction due to the limited number of trains and the on going points failures.

"Metro tickets can be used on Northern Rail services between Sunderland and Newcastle."

The system had been running to all destinations subject to delay after a previous suspension in Sunderland and South Tyneside.

A points failure occurred near Pelaw at 6.40am, which meant no trains could get on the track for just over an hour.

However trains were then back up and running in Sunderland subject to delay due to a reduced service because of train availability in the cold.

Transport bosses are still advising people to travel only if absolutely necessary.

Earlier, there had been no trains in either direction between Airport and Brockley Whins, however, trains did operate between Brockley Whins and South Hylton.

Tyne and Wear Metro had tweeted: "Please be advised that due to the severe weather conditions we recommend to only travel if necessary."

It was previously announced that no Metros were running in either direction between Pelaw and Sunderland due to a points failure.

Tyne and Wear Metro tweeted earlier: "We currently have no trains between Pelaw and Sunderland in either direction due to a points failure.

"Trains will operate between Sunderland and South Hylton, and Pelaw to Airport, but subject to significant delays."

For upadted information about the service, visit nexus.org or follow @my_metro on Twitter.