Almost £30k raised by Co-Op stores across the region in honour of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry

Shoppers have given a funding boost of almost £30,000 to a South Tyneside-based charity.

The parents of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry were presented with a cheque for £6,925 raised in the months running up to Christmas by Co-Op customers across the North East.

It was the final cheque of 2018 after staff dedicated the year to raising funds for the trust which supports aspiring young sportspeople and performers to follow their dreams.

In total, £28,585 was raised by the stores across Tyne and Wear and Northumberland for the cause through a series of events including bike rides, walks, bake and cake sales and raffles.

Michael Boucher, Co-op Area Manager, said: “Co-op is committed to connecting communities and bringing people together. Colleagues, members and customers in our communities were devastated by news of the loss of Chloe and Liam, and they wanted to find some way of showing that they cared, and were thinking of Chloe, Liam and, their family and friends. Raising money for the Trust not only honours their memory, but supports the Trust’s incredible work to inspire and support others, giving other young people life changing opportunities to fulfill their hopes and dreams – something that Chloe and Liam were tragically unable to do themselves.”

Chloe, 17, and Liam 19, were killed in the Manchester Arena bomb attack in May 2017.

Lisa Rutherford, said: “It is amazing what they have achieved and we are so grateful for all their support.”

Caroline Curry added: “The staff really put their hearts into the fundraising,”