‘Amazing’ sensory room will support children’s learning at nursery

Magical lights and a sense of serenity is now sweeping through a specially designed room at a South Tyneside nursery.

Pupils at Clervaux Nursery, in Jarrow, are now able to enjoy timeout relaxing in their new sensory room which is now open for use.

Clervaux Nursery School sensory room Picture by FRANK REID

Staff stayed late into the night on a number of occasions to decorate and design the area, while carpets were donated by kind-hearted businessman Jack Peters from North East firm Instinctive Flooring.

Money was generated through a year-long fundraising campaign by pastoral care and Send co-ordinator Nicola Reed, who also took part in the Great North Run to help boost the coffers.

Cash was also donated to sister-nursery Helen Gibson Nursery in East Boldon to help fund equipment for its Forest School.

Headteacher of both nurseries Jenny Parker said: “The funds Nicola raised for Clervaux Nursery has been used to create an amazing sensory room to benefit all of our children at school.

“We would also like to say a huge thank you to all of the parents and children who have supported the fundraising this year, but in particular Nicola for completing the Great North Run to support the children of our school.”

Earlier this week, youngsters at Helen Gibson nursery were joined by the Friends of East Boldon parks in a tree-planting session, with saplings donated by the Woodland Trust.