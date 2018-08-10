Amazing South Shields girl Imogen walks - just 10 weeks after having her leg amputated

Brave youngster Imogen Carr has amazed the world by taking her first steps on a prosthetic limb - just 10 weeks after she had to have part of her left leg amputated.

The seven-year-old from South Shields was today hailed as “an inspirational little girl” by her mum Jeni Carr, 27.

Imogen Carr.

Imogen’s incredible efforts have put her in the running for a Child of Courage trophy at this year’s Best of South Tyneside Awards - and no-one would be more delighted than Jeni if Imogen was to pick up the title.

Jeni added: “I keep telling her how proud I am, but I think if she was to win this award she would truly start believing how amazing she is.”

Imogen was born with club feet and vital tendons missing. She had bilateral club feet and amniotic band syndrome.

Her mum added: “She has had many, many operations to try and correct her left foot and has lived pretty much her whole life in a cast up until May this year, when sadly she had to have her left foot amputated from below her knee.

“She has always just got on with it and has dealt with things in such a courageous manner.”

Imogen went back to school just two weeks after the amputation - and one of those weeks was the half-term holidays.

“She refused to sit in her wheelchair all day and shuffled along the classroom on her bottom. She even took part in P.E. She was determined to not let anything get her down,” said Jeni.

The amazing youngster even told her family she would rather have her condition than someone else have to have it.

Imogen was born with club feet and vital tendons missing.

Determined Imogen has spent 30 minutes a day practising walking on her new prosthetic limb with the help of a frame. And her spirit has paid dividends.

She walked in public with the help of the frame for the first time in public at a recent South Tyneside funday and Jeni admitted to being emotional as she watched the momentous achievement.

She added: “We keep trying to tell her how amazing she is.

“She is wise beyond her years. She can be shy at times, but she is bubbly and confident and she has to be, bless her.”

A smile for the camera after her operation.

A big year beckons for Imogen, who starts at Monkton Junior School in September. Little brother Jack, four, starts at Monkton Infants as well.

In December, Imogen could face another operation, as the bone in her stump has grown, said Jeni.

But Jeni and her husband Christopher, 31, will be hoping she will be the proud owner of a Child of Courage award by then.

Imogen gets plenty of practice in on her new prosthetic limb.

Trying out her new leg.

Imogen Carr with her mother Jeni Carr

Imogen Carr