American boxing legend Tommy ‘The Hitman Hearns’ is heading to South Shields

Boxing legend Tommy ‘the hitman’ Hearns is heading to South Shields.

The American fighter who became the first boxer to win world titles in four weight divisions will give an insight into his life in the ring when he hosts a sportsman’s dinner.

The event will take place at the Hedworth Hall in Dean Road on Saturday November 8.

His appearance follows a number of boxing greats who have appeared at the venue in South Shields - including Hearns’ former opponent Sugar Ray Leonard.

The night will feature the chance for fans to ask questions of the boxer who also faced Marvin Hagler and Roberto Duran in the ring, and was known as a devastating puncher during his career which ran from 1977 to 2006.

Manager of the Hedworth Hall Carl Mowatt said: “Tommy Hearns is one of boxing’s all-time greats and it’s a privilege for us to be able to bring him here to South Shields.

“He has a fantastic track record during his time in the ring winning 61 of his 67 professional fights and drawing one.

“It’s anticipated it will be a great night for boxing fans to see yet another legend here in South Shields.”

Over the years, boxing fans have travelled from across the country to see big names including Sugar Ray and Larry Holmes.

Ricky Hatton, Tyson Fury, Frank Bruno, Amir Khan and Nigel Benn have also graced the stage in the past.

Anthony Joshua has also made an appearance within a week of him claiming the IBF world heavyweight title belt.

Tickets for the night are available priced from £50 and include a two-course meal. For tickets call 456 3112.

Doors open at 7pm.