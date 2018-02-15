Angela aims to make a connection as BT rings the changes

BT is ringing the changes with its North East management.

The telecoms firm, which employs hundreds of people across South Tyneside, has appointed one of mobile operator EE’s senior managers to play a leading role in BT’s operations in the North East.

The BT building in South Shields.

Angela Howey is EE’s head of consumer, with a career in the company spanning nearly 30 years, and has been appointed deputy chairwoman of BT’s regional board in the region.

She pledged the company will help the North East to “achieve maximum productivity and economic growth” and highlighted making the most of digital technologies as key to driving future success.

BT is one of the region’s largest private sector employers, with major centres in locations such as Darlington, Sunderland, Gosforth, South Shields, Newcastle and North Tyneside.

Angela will help lead the board of 10 senior BT executives and direct BT’s activities to ensure the company remains one of the region’s leading investors and employers.

Among the company’s achievements in the North East is the creation of a high-speed, fibre broadband network which is already available to more than a million homes and businesses, and is continuing to grow rapidly.

“It’s an honour for me to represent BT across the North East,” she said.

“The prosperity of the local economy is really important to me and I’m passionate about supporting my home region in its ambitions.

“Not only is BT one of the North East’s largest private sector employers we are also one of the largest private sector investors through our roll-out of exciting technologies, such as superfast and ultrafast broadband and 4G mobile communications – and we most certainly are not stopping there.

“The North East has vast potential and we want to support the region to achieve maximum productivity and economic growth.”

Simon Yellowley, chairman of BT’s North East regional board, said: “The North East has such a vibrant economy with many different economic and social dimensions and it’s great news BT has appointed a deputy chairwoman as a further investment in our region.

“I’m delighted at Angela’s appointment. She will be an asset to the board and our activities across the length and breadth of the region.”