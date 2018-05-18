Annual beach clean up underway in South Tyneside

Work is being carried out to make sure that South Shields seafront is looking its best as it gets set to welcome thousands of visitors this summer.

Council staff have been busy carrying out their annual sand clearance works at Sandhaven Beach, which this week achieved Blue Flag status for the twelfth consecutive year.

Work is being carried out on Sandhaven beach ahead of the summer season.

Ahead of the busy summer months, the works have also seen workers out cleaning the beach using mechanical and manual methods.

Coun Nancy Maxwell, Lead Member for Area Management and Community Safety, said: “We are very proud of our award-winning beaches.

“Sandhaven in particular consistently wins quality awards year after year and this is no small part due to the high standard of cleanliness.

“In anticipation of the busy summer months ahead, we have been carrying out our annual sand clearance and beach reinstatement works along the foreshore.

Workers carrying out a sand clean-up at Sandhaven beach.

“This involves the mechanical clearance of sand which has built up over the winter months along promenades and pathways as well as beach levelling to redistribute sand along the full length of our beaches.”

She added: “This is necessary as winter storms move sand up the beach.

“In addition to this, our beaches are cleaned daily, using both mechanical and manual methods.

“These works help us to make sure that our seafront is looking at its very best, especially as we prepare to welcome thousands of visitors over the summer season.”

Sandhaven has also secured the Seaside Award for the twelfth year running, from leading environmental charity, Keep Britain Tidy.

The awards act as the quality marks for beaches and a guarantee that South Tyneside has one of the best beaches in the world.

They also mean that visitors can be sure that they top-notch facilities, are clean and safe and meet the highest environmental standards.

Coun Maxwell urged people to help keep the beaches look tidy. She added: “We would also encourage people to support us by disposing of their litter in the bins provided or taking it home with them.

“Litter, particularly plastics, has a detrimental impact on our natural environment.

“Discarded cans and bottles can cause injury.

“Seabirds and marine wildlife can also eat litter thinking it is food with devastating consequences.”