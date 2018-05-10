Annual festival fun on its way to Jarrow

A town is getting set to celebrate three decades of festival fun with a week-long programme of events.

Jarrow Festival kicks off on Sunday May 27 with a community and charity fayre at Drewetts Park in Church Bank, starting at 10am.

All the fun of the fairground at last year's Jarrow Festival

Throughout the event there will be live music, face painting, fairground rides and entertainment as well as arts, crafts and food stalls.

A dragon, made by visitors at a creative workshop at Bilton Hall, will also head to the park as part of a parade leaving Jarrow Town Hall at 10.30am.

People will also have the chance to go on a guided tour of nearby St Paul’s Church between noon and 4pm.

At Perth Green Community Centre a football tournament in tribute to teenager Aaron ‘Azza’ Todd will be played as part of the festival over the bank holiday weekend. The tournament will conclude with a music festival starting at 2pm.

Throughout the week a range of activities for all ages will be held in various venues within the town.

It is the 30th year the Jarrow Festival has taken place and has been made possible with support from the National Lottery, Big Local, Barbour Foundation, Cultural Spring and a council Community Area Forum Grant.

The festival will draw to a close on Sunday June 3, with a festival finale held at Hedworthfield Community Centre.

Deputy Mayor of South Tyneside Ken Stephenson said: “The Jarrow Festival is always a fantastic, vibrant family event with something for all ages to enjoy. It is also a wonderful way of bringing local people and communities together.

“The festival is a true celebration of art, culture, education and sport, and has gone from strength to strength over the years.

“This year the festival marks its 30th anniversary so it would be wonderful to see as many people as possible coming along and enjoying the events and activities on offer to make it a real celebration.”

Other events taking place include an arts and craft sessions, supported by Big Local, exploring World War 1. It will take place within Jarrow Hub from 11am until 1pm on Tuesday May 29 and Wednesday May 30. A teddy bear’s picnic will be held within Bilton Hall, on Wednesday May 30, with a bouncy castle, soft play and crafts. Entry is £1 and the event starts at 11am.

For details of events visit the Jarrow Festival page on Facebook.