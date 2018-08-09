Ant McPartlin announces break from television until 2019

Ant McPartlin will take a break from television presenting until 2019, it has been announced.

The star will miss the next series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV has confirmed.

ITV said McPartlin and his presenting partner, Declan Donnelly, made the "joint decision" not to present a new series of Saturday Night Takeaway next year.

McPartlin will also not host ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! later this year.

McPartlin said in a statement: "My recovery is going very well and for that to continue - having spoken to Dec and ITV - I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off.

"I'd like to thank both Dec and ITV for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to work in the new year."

Donnelly said: "Whilst I am obviously sad at the thought of being without my best friend in Australia this year, I am proud of the work Ant has been doing privately and I am fully supportive of his decision. I'm looking forward to us both being reunited on screen in 2019."

ITV director of television Kevin Lygo said that "an announcement on I'm A Celebrity plans will be made in due course".