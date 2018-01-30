Apology after council leader mistakenly included on list of rebels

A national Labour group as apologised to the leader of South Tyneside Council for mistakenly adding his name to a letter slamming party chiefs.

The Labour Group of the Local Government Association (LGA) admitted it had mistakenly included Iain Malcolm on a list of over 50 signatories.

Its letter, which criticised the party for alleged undemocratic acts in the London borough of Haringey, was published in this week’s Sunday Times.

It was written in response to several sitting Labour councillors being deselected by activists and replaced by candidates backed by the hard-left Momentum group.

Those who were deselected had supported a controversial housing scheme between the council and a private developer.

Coun Malcolm confirmed he was sent a round robin email last Friday by the Labour LGA, asking if he would be willing to sign.

He responded with a single email, requesting further detail around the letter’s intent – and says he sent no further correspondence.

Today, he told of his shock at opening the Sunday Times to find his name present – but said he had not yet sought an explanation from the LGA.

He said: “If they can produce an email that says ‘yes’, add my name to the list, I’d be extremely surprised.

“My view has always been that if there are discussions between Labour politicians, they should be done in private. I received their email and sent a reply asking for confirmation about why they were doing it. I didn’t send another email.”

The Labour LGA acts as a voice for the party’s representatives in local government. Its letter warned Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee that it had no justification to interfere or influence the legitimate actions of locally elected councillors. It said the issues raised in Haringey were “deeply” concerning and represented a dangerous and alarming precedent.

A Labour LGA spokesman confirmed Coun Malcolm’s name had been added in error.

He said: “We can confirm that Iain’s name was mistakenly included. He didn’t sign the letter and his name has been removed.

“We have apologised to him and he has graciously accepted that apology.

“We had over 100 emails from people asking to be included and we didn’t see his reply asking for further details.”