Police have appealed for help in tracing a missing South Sheilds woman.

Kathleen Carr, who was last seen at 9.45am today, is described as vulnerable.

The 66-year-old, from Ingham Grange, is 5ft 4ins, of slim build, with short blonde/grey hair.

She was wearing black trousers, a short black coat with fur hood, and carrying a beige bag.

Anyone with information should ring 101, quoting 405 081118