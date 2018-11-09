Armistice 100: Pupils pay tribute to First World War heroes with poppy-inspired display

Pupils at a South Shields primary school have been working hard to create their own tribute to the heroes of First World War.

Stained glass window displays, poppies made out of recycled water bottles and a version of the poppy field at the Tower of London have all gone on display at Lord Blyton School in Simonside.

The work has been done to commemorate 100 years of the end of the First World War.

Related: Armistice 100: South Shields pupils’ striking First World War anniversary display turns heads

Head teacher Jo Atherton said: “Everyone who has come into school has said it is breathtaking and really moving.

“The work done by the children has been done with real empathy.

Everyone who has come into the school has said it is breathtaking. Jo Atherton

“It has certainly raised the profile of the Great War and its effects to our young people.

“All the staff and pupils as well as their parents have worked hard on the project, but special ‘thank you’ to Andrea Mattimore, our history and geography teacher who had the vision on what she would like the display to look.”

Related: Armistice 100: VC hero remembered at school’s Remembrance Day assembly