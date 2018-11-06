Armistice 100: South Tyneside's Roll of Honour remembers our fallen soldiers of the First World War

November 11, 2018 will mark 100 years since the end of fighting on land, sea and air in the First World War.

The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918 marked a victory for the Allies against Germany - and this year, we remember the sacrifice of those who lost their lives fighting for our freedom.

One of the deadliest conflicts in our history, millions died across the globe as a result of the Great War. More than 700,000 military deaths are thought to have taken place in the UK.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians also lost their lives.

In the run-up to Remembrance Sunday this weekend, we are commemorating the loss of life across the borough with the publication of a Roll of Honour for South Tyneside's fallen.

There were few families across South Tyneside left untouched by the tragedy of the war. Now, and always, we honour them.

Approximately 4,500 South Tyneside men and women lost their lives in the First World War. The names featured on this Roll of Honour were put together by Peter Hoy, in memory of his Great Uncle Jim, who was killed in action at Gallipoli.

*AB James Hoy, Nelson Bn. RND (TZ/135), 13 July 1915, aged 25 (Action of Achi Baba Nullah). Helles Memorial, Gallipoli, Turkey.