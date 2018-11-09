Armistice 100: Weekend of events to see Beamish Museum visitors mark Remembrance Day

Beamish Museum will mark Armistice Day a century on with a weekend of events.

On Sunday, the museum will hold activities to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War as its workers and visitors remember those who lost their lives.

At 11am on Sunday, an Act of Remembrance will take place in The 1900s Town, when families, costumed staff and re-enactment groups will gather in the park to observe a two minutes’ silence.

Buglers will play the Last Post and there will be a reading and wreath laying.

The silence will be observed across the museum, after which bells will ring out around the site.

Re-enactors from Durham Pals, 16th Lancers, Gordon Highlanders, Scots at War and the 29th Field Kitchen will be part of the commemorations over the weekend.

A display of poppies, created by Beamish Craft Club, will be on show in the Masonic Hall in The Town. Beamish Women's Institute will be in The 1900s Pit Village over the weekend talking about the Motherhood, Loss and First World War project, which researched local soldiers and their families.

On Sunday, North East War Memorials Project will share its knowledge of the region’s war memorials in The Town. In The Pit Village, Singaround Sunday, featuring folk musicians and singers, will be taking place in Hetton Silver Band Hall from 11.30am to 2pm.

Visitors can take part in a poppy making activity in The Pit Village school on Sunday.

Beamish Choir will be singing in The Pit Village chapel from 1pm to 2pm on Sunday.

Off Key Music will be performing in The Town bandstand on Saturday and Sunday from 11.15am to 1.15pm.

On Saturday, 10 th November, Wessington U3A War Memorials Project will be in the chapel in The Pit Village.

The project has identified the Great War casualties from the memorials in Harraton, Washington and Usworth.

Also on Saturday, there will be a display of First World War trench art in the Open Stores.

On Tuesday, November, Beamish will host a performance by Wessington U3A and Fool’s Gold.

“Now This Lousy War is Over” commemorates Washington men and women in the First World War.

Tickets for the performance, at Hetton Silver Band Hall in The Pit Village at 11.30am, are free, contact the group’s Peter Welsh, telephone (0191) 417 6286 or email petewelshgettysburg@btinternet.com.

Usual Beamish Museum admission costs will apply.

Beamish is open daily from 10am to 4pm.

For more information, visit www.beamish.org.uk.