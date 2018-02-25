Arson probe launched after three cars destroyed in South Shields

Police have launched an arson probe after three vehicles were destroyed in an early morning attack.

No arrests have been made after the fires, which took place in the early hours of yesterday in Peel Gardens, Simonside, South Shields.

Two cars and a van were destroyed in a suspected arson attack in Peel Gardens, Simonside, South Shields. Pic: Lisa Handy.

An investigation is ongoing to find those responsible.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "We received a call at 6.40am yesterday.

"Three vehicles had been fire damaged.

"We are investigating this incident as an arson.

"Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101."

Among the vehicles destroyed was a Renault Clio belonging to self-employed photographer Lisa Tyerman.

Her husband’s work van and a neighbour’s car - believed to be a Ford Fiesta - were also caught up in the blaze after the vehicles were set on fire.

The van also had the word ‘grass’ daubed on the side - the couple say they have no idea what it refers to.

Mrs Tyerman, also known as Lisa Handy, who runs her photography business under the name Halo Photography, and is also a volunteer at Hebburn Sea Cadets, said: “It’s just so devastating and so scary, that someone would do this.

“How can someone come along and destroy something that doesn’t belong to them?

“I use my car for my business and I do a lot for charity - it’s so sickening.”