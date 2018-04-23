Artist’s work to be celebrated in exhibition at Jarrow Hall

The work of a prestigious artist is to be celebrated at an exhibition in South Tyneside.

Jarrow Hall is set to step back in time to the height of the railways by highlighting the work of poster artist Frank Henry Mason.

Examples of Mason's work which will be on display.

Mason produced over 200 railway posters and 17 carriage print designs between 1910 and 1961, showcasing some of the best locations – most of them coastal – in the North East and beyond.

The exhibition of his work will run at the venue until Saturday, June 3, featuring 17 pieces charting the artist’s changing styles during his working life.

Edward Yardley, who has written a book on Mason, is to host an event at Jarrow Hall, on Church Bank, on Thursday at 2pm as he leads a discussion on the Hartlepool-born artist.

Leigh Venus, operations manager for culture and heritage at Groundwork STAN (South Tyneside and Newcastle), the environment and community-focused charity which runs Jarrow Hall, said: “We were approached by Steven Elliot about the possibility of exhibiting specially selected pieces from the Mitchell Collection, a private collection of Mason’s celebrated work.

“As a visitor attraction that always likes to keep people entertained by showcasing the best the region has to offer, we thought it a wonderful idea to exhibit these pieces in a new gallery space here at Jarrow Hall, and with support from our main sponsor Port of Tyne we’ve been able to do this and give visitors the opportunity to see these wonderful and evocative works for free.

“Any donations visitors feel they would like to make are hugely appreciated by the team, and help drive our charitable work forward, changing places and changing lives in our region.”

Susan Wear, director of corporate affairs at Port of Tyne, said: “The Port of Tyne is proud to support the Frank Henry Mason Railway Poster Exhibition.

“His work often celebrates the best locations the North East has to offer so what better place to view it than at the unique visitor attraction Jarrow Hall.”

Edward Yardley is to deliver a talk about Mason.

Mr Yardley said: “Mason was recruited by LNER on the back of his reputation as a marine artist but he wasn’t a one-trick pony and could turn his hand to almost anything.

“The LNER had a much bolder and experimental attitude to posters than its rivals and this showed in their use of people like Mason, who had been fine artists in their own right.”

