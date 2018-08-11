Athlete wins funding from legal team as she aims for further sporting success

A talented teenage athlete has received a funding boost to help progress her sporting career.

Ellie O’Halloran, 14, is a member of Jarrow and Hebburn Athletics Club and recently won five gold medals and a silver while competing for the North East team at the National Junior Disability Championships.

Law firm Irwin Mitchell - as part of the organisation’s commitment to supporting disability sport initiatives across the UK - has awarded her a £500 training grant.

The sponsorship deal will help fund her travel and accommodation for events outside of the North East and she has already used part of it to get new equipment to support her training.

The law firm provided Ellie with the financial support as part of its Don’t Quit, Do It initiative - which aims to highlight the benefits of disability sport and boost participation.

Claire O’Halloran, Ellie’s mother, said: “We are hugely grateful to Irwin Mitchell for their support and it has made such a difference already. Ellie is having a fantastic year and the new equipment we have bought has supported her training and helped her boost her personal bests in the past couple of months.

“We are so proud of everything she has achieved and delighted an organisation like Irwin Mitchell recognise the talent she undoubtedly has.”

Angela Kirtley, a partner and medical negligence specialist at the firm’s Newcastle office, said: “At Irwin Mitchell, we believe in building strong links within the communities in which we work, and supporting good local causes.

“Ellie is a hugely committed and talented young athlete and is a huge inspiration. Her recent performance at the National Junior Disability Championships has highlighted the huge potential that she possesses. We wish her all of the best for the future.”

The Don’t Quit, Do It grant programme offers individuals, disability sport charities and groups an opportunity to apply for help with the cost of training, equipment or participation in major events.

Since its launch it has provided more than £50,000 to a range of different projects in the UK.