Author giving talk about why the boat came back to South Shields

An author will be giving a talk in South Tyneside tonight about the return of When the Boat Comes In.

Following the production’s second consecutive run at the Customs House, Peter Mitchell will be hosting an evening to celebrate the success of his classic stage adaptation of the iconic 1970’s Tyneside TV series, When the Boat Comes In.

The cast of the stage version of When the Boat Comes In.

Peter, son of the TV show’s creator James Mitchell, achieved great success when the play staged its worldwide premiere at the Customs House last August playing to sell- out audiences throughout its run.

This followed on from his first novel ‘Jack High’ which he published himself in 2017.

Appearing at Boldon & Cleadon Community Library this evening, April 16, Peter will talk about what inspired him to become a writer and why he chose to revisit his father’s much-loved work, transforming it from screen to stage.

Peter said: "It’s incredible that 43 years after the first series of ‘When the Boat Comes In’ aired on the BBC, it’s still inspiring future generations of writers and attracting new audiences.

"My writing started as a hobby, something fun to do, but I fell in love with the process. Looking back at dad’s work felt like a natural progression of my own journey and I realised just how good the original was.

"To be able to bring it to the stage, in South Shields, was a joy."

Linda Leary, a trustee of Boldon & Cleadon Community Library, said: "We’re thrilled to welcome Peter to the library. Many of our volunteers and customers watched the series in the 1970’s and have also seen the play so we are expecting it to be a great night full of reminiscence and celebration.

"We only opened our doors as a community library last November and have developed an exciting speaker programme of which Peter is one of the highlights.

"We will be working to continue to bring interesting and varied events to the people of Boldon and Cleadon – everyone is welcome at the library."

Tickets are priced at £5 and include a glass of wine. The event starts at 7pm and for more information contact the library on 0191 536 4368.