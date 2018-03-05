Award for South Shields teenager who continues to help others despite heartache of losing dad

The selfless actions of a South Tyneside teenager who spends time helping others despite suffering the heartache of losing her dad to cancer, has been recognised with a prestigious award.

Emily McKerrill was invited to the London School of Economics where she was runner-up in the Lord Glenamara Awards.

Emily with her mam Helen, dad Paul and younger sister Sophie

The teenager from South Shields, who attends St Wilfrid’s RC College, was put forward for the accolade for her active work in the community and her dedication to helping others. Following her dad Paul’s death from skin cancer at the age of 52, in 2015, Emily continued to apply herself to her schoolwork achieving outstanding GCSE results.

She also continued to take part in swimming galas and is a member of the South Tyneside team - reguarly being team captain and supporting youngsters to learn how swim.

It was her fundraising for St Clare’s Hospice - in memory of her dad alongside her mum Helen and and younger sister Sophie - which really saw her compassion for others shine through.

Over the past two years she has taken part in the Rainbow Dash, The Boxing Day Dip and the Great North Run.

She has also received The Fighting All Cancers Together Award and the Duke of Edinburgh Be Inspired Award for completing 100 hours of volunteering.

Ashley Jardine, assistant Head Teacher St Wilfrid’s, said: “Emily Mckerrill is an exceptional young person.

“She has an astounding amount of energy who has offered so much to her school and her community either in her actual volunteering or in the positive and determined way she attacks everything she does.

“She is a student that thrives on challenge is excited by learning and loves to support others in stretching themselves.”

During her time at school she has been a member of the school council and has designed and delivered assemblies on such as topics as Living a Healthy Life Style, Lenten Alms and World Gifts and Mental Health.

The Lord Glenamara memorial prize aims to reward academic performance, citizenship and an interest in history, politics, or public service from young people in the North East

It is open to pupils in years 11 and 12 across the region who have shown: strong academic performance across a range of subjects; take an active part in Community work and to volunteer in citizen projects.