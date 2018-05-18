B&M Bargains’ new South Shields store set to open its doors after move

These are the first pictures of inside a popular town centre store as it gets set to open its doors to shoppers following its relocation.

B&M has taken over the vacant BHS premises in Waterloo Square which has been empty since the clothing business went into administration in July 2015

New B&M Bargains store, Waterloo Place, South Shields.

Following an extensive re-fit, the store which occupies one of the largest units in the shopping development, will be ready to welcome its customers, from tomorrow.

The store, which will be officially opened by the new Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Ken Stephenson, is bigger than it’s the one at its former site in North Street which closed its doors on May 12.

Coun Stephenson will be joined by representatives from the Charlie Cookson Foundation after it was nominated by staff to received VIP treatment in recognition of the work they do for the local community.

The foundation was set up by Charlie’s parents, Sarah and Christoper, who spent two and a half years fighting for a better quality of life for their son. After he passed away, they wanted to set up a foundation in his honour to offer financial support to families of children with serious illnesses.

The team have been working hard to get the store ready Stewart Elstob

In addition to opening the new store, the representatives will also received £250 worth of B&M vouchers as a thank you for taking part and for their work in the local community.

The store manager, Stewart Elstob, said: “The team from the Charlie Cookson Foundation really stood out for us as they go the extra mile for local children and their families, we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work they do.

“We hope that our donation will help them to continue the great work they do.”

He added: “The team have been working really hard to get the store ready for opening day and we can’t wait to get the doors open Saturday and show customers their new B&M South Shields.”

The store already employed 35 members of staff but the bigger space has enabled the company to take on an additional five employees.

B&M is one of the UK’s fastest growing retailers.

The company says shoppers heading to the store can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food & drink, home ware, pet products, health & beauty and seasonal ranges.