Banned driver crashed in busy car park just as he was about to get licence back

A banned driver crashed his car in a busy car park just as he was about to get his licence back after completing a drink-driving rehabilitation course.

Brian Daley was apprehended after staff at the Wouldhave, in Mile End Road, South Shields, told police he had refused to leave.

The Wouldhave, Mile End Road South Shields

When police arrived, the 28-year-old crashed his Suzuki Grand Vitara before their eyes.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “At shortly before 6.50pm on November 18, police attended the Wouldhave pub, following a report of a male who was refusing to leave.

“The male then got into a vehicle and crashed into a bin.

“Door staff pointed out the Suzuki which was driving slowly towards them.

He had just finished the drink-driver rehabilitation programme offered by the court on a previous occasion and he was looking forward to getting his licence back Probation report

“When he got out of the vehicle appeared drunk and became abusive.”

Ms Beck said that when he was breathalysed, Daley tested positive for alcohol, so a blood test was required, which he refused.

The court heard he was previously disqualified from driving for 22 months after he was caught drink driving.

Daley pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified to the latest charge, failing to provide a specimen and having no insurance.

A Probation Service report stated: “He had just finished the drink-driver rehabilitation programme offered by the court on a previous occasion and he was looking forward to getting his licence back.”

Jason Smith, defending, said he had a positive reference from Daley’s employer, Ronco.

Mr Smith said: “To say that he’s done well and turned his life around is an understatement. He’s a team-player, he’s dedicated and hard-working.

“If he loses his liberty he loses everything.

“Brian has made a very, very foolish mistake.

“He’s complied with everything on the drink-driver rehabilitation programme.”

Daley, of, Canon Cockin Street, Hendon, Sunderland, was sentenced to 18 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 24 months, and was banned from driving for three years.

He was also told to pay £85 costs and a £115 surcharge.