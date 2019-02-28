Beacon of Light Fan Zone returns for Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle - thousands of SAFC fans expected to attend

The Beacon of Light's popular Fan Zone is returning to Sunderland as the Black Cats take on Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light.

Fans attending Saturday's game will be able to up the pre-match atmosphere with live music, entertainment and a chance to meet the players.

More than 3,000 fans streamed through its doors on Boxing Day ahead of the Black Cats record match against Bradford City.

Now the Fan Zone will return a host of activities planned throughout the countdown to kick-off on Saturday.

Hosted by Frankie Francis, the indoor Fan Zone will be open from 12.30pm, with live music kicking things off before the Wise Men Say Podcast take centre stage for a live Q&A.

Black Cats past and present will also be in attendance, with former midfielder Kieron Brady following the first-team players onto the Fan Zone stage.

The Foundation of Light’s commercial director and general manager Phil King said: “The Beacon of Light’s Boxing Day Fan Zone was immensely popular with supporters of all ages.

“We are looking forward to opening our doors to supporters once again, and we have a wide range of pre-match activities planned to provide pre-match entertainment for all the family.

“From podcasts and players to live music, its great to see all elements of the SAFC family coming together on what promises to be another exciting matchday at the Stadium of Light.”

There will be a range of food on offer from the Beacon of Light’s café and supporters will be also able to purchase alcoholic and soft drinks on site.

The Fan Zone is open to home and away fans, but supporters are advised to arrive early as capacity is limited.

THE FAN ZONE ITINERARY FOR SATURDAY

12:30: Fan Zone opens

12.30: Live music

13.00: Pre-match Q&A with the Wise Men Say Podcast

13.00: Kids coaching and games by FoL coaches on the rooftop pitch

13.30: Meet the first-team players

13.45: Kieron Brady onstage

14.00: Samson & Delilah