A tribute to the music of The Beatles is set to arrive at The Customs House, as Beatlemania brings its new 2024/25 tour to South Shields.

Having performed to packed audiences around the globe, the group has earned a reputation as one of the most established Beatles tribute acts. They also currently feature as the cast of the touring stage show The Magic of The Beatles.

The new tour marks the 60th anniversary of A Hard Day’s Night—the band’s first film and accompanying album. The first half of the performance is dedicated to songs from that landmark year, 1964, when The Beatles first rose to international fame.

Following the early hits, the show spans the band’s career with a wide selection of classics including She Loves You, I Want To Hold Your Hand, Help!, Day Tripper, Hey Jude, Something, and Get Back.

Running for two hours, the show mixes music with Beatles-era humour and historical context. From the early mop-top years to the psychedelic era of Sgt. Pepper, the production aims to recreate the full scope of The Beatles’ evolution on stage.

The group is known for its detailed recreations, using period-authentic instruments and costumes, alongside the signature stage chemistry between the Lennon and McCartney characters.

David Peterson, who plays Paul McCartney, said: “We are delighted to be back on the road with this brand-new show that celebrates The Beatles, and the launch of the band onto the world stage back in 1964. We absolutely love performing these timeless hits and look forward to sharing these on our 2025 tour.”

Tickets are available for what promises to be a nostalgic evening revisiting one of the most influential bands in music history.