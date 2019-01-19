Beauty and the Beast to return to South Shields as a ballet

Beauty and the Beast is returning to The Customs House – this time as a ballet.

The traditional tale was the inspiration for the theatre’s record-breaking panto season this year and is now being brought back to the stage by Ballet Theatre UK.

The company performed A Midsummer Night’s Dream at The Customs House last year and returns on Sunday, January 27, with Beauty and the Beast.

Inspired by the original tale, this production tells the story of Belle and her meeting with the Beast after her father was captured.

Ray Spencer, executive director of The Customs House, said: “Ballet Theatre UK always bring a fantastically colourful show with stunning dancing.

“We’re delighted Beauty and the Beast is back on our stage, albeit in a very different guise.”

Beauty and the Beast will showcase new choreography by Ballet Theatre UK’s founder and artistic director, Christopher Moore, as well as new sets and costumes created especially for the production.

The performance starts at 2.30pm and tickets are priced from £10. For tickets call the box office.