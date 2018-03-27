Beauty queens aim to raise cash for kids at South Shields charity event

Two beauty queens are turning to party planning as they give their backing to a charity campaign.

Beth Carruthers and Shanice Baird have teamed up to put on the night of entertainment at the Heworth Hall in South Shields.

It comes as the South Shields women, who took part in Miss Tyne and Wear last year, work towards gaining a place in this year’s Miss Great Britain contest.

The event will help the models raise funds for Global’s Make Some Noise - which supports small charities across the UK which help youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

To back its efforts, Beth, 20, a student studying public relations at Leeds University, and Shanice, also 20 and a mum, are hosting the night on Friday, April 20.

Doors open at 7pm, and the event will include a performance by Kim Thompson’s Dance School, a DJ set, a karaoke session and a buffet.

A raffle will also be held thanks to support from businesses in the area which have donated prizes.

Beth said: “This is part of the fundraising part of the event, and we want do as much as we can for charity.

“All money raised is going straight to helping young kids in our town.”

Tickets for the night are £7 and are available via the venue.