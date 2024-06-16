Best of South Tyneside 2024: Who are the nominees?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Best of South Tyneside will honour the best businesses and individuals in the borough.

The Best of South Tyneside Awards are back, where businesses and individuals in the borough will be recognised for their outstanding work in the South Tyneside community.

The Shields Gazette has partnered with sponsors Barbour, Siemens, South Tyneside College and South Tyneside Council for the awards presentation, which will be held at the Clarion Hotel, Boldon on Thursday, June 20.

Ahead of the prestigious event, here is a list of all the nominees for each category.

Environmental Champion Award

Bonkers Sole

Beach Accountants Limited

ITC Service

Unsung Hero Award

Asma Begum Sangini

Jamie Renilson - South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust

Wayne Groves The Red Bench Project

Business of the Year

Katy Sue Designs Ltd

Paul Tyrrell - Herd Sands

The Health Insurance Group

Tyneside Home Improvements

Westoe Travel

Community Champion / Group of the Year

South Shields Sea Cadets and Royal Marine Cadets Unit

SURT (Sopping Unsafe Relationships Together)

WAVES Additional Needs Support Group

Wayne Groves The Red Bench Project

Business in the Community Award

Community Corner

Kalma Life UK

KP Simpson

Retail, Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year

KW Fitness Ltd (Karleigh Wright)

Mios

Pitch Black Investigations

Station Boutique

Child of Achievement

Daniel Sayers

Eden Star Smith

Grace Gibson

Harry Trotter

Raya Rosul

Young Performer

Radio Shields Youth Voice

April Lister

Lucy Shaw and Jackson Payne

Penny Simpson

Child of Courage

Eden Star Smith

Harry Trotter

Jack and Archie Lewis

Fundraiser of the Year

Jack Lewis

Lee & Eilish Tiffin - Black Sheep Fitness Academy

Stan Yanetta - Stans Autos

Tom Compton

Wayne Groves - The Red Bench Project

Sporting Achievement

Jessica Hodgson, Keira Redford and Oliver Mattinson - South Tyneside Gymnastics Club

Jude Nixon - Boldon School

Nicholas Balls

Skye Marshall - Boldon School

Willow Balback - Boldon School