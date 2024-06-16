Best of South Tyneside 2024: Who are the nominees?
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Best of South Tyneside Awards are back, where businesses and individuals in the borough will be recognised for their outstanding work in the South Tyneside community.
The Shields Gazette has partnered with sponsors Barbour, Siemens, South Tyneside College and South Tyneside Council for the awards presentation, which will be held at the Clarion Hotel, Boldon on Thursday, June 20.
Ahead of the prestigious event, here is a list of all the nominees for each category.
Receive a news round-up, as well as breaking news alerts, when you sign up to the Shields Gazette’s newsletters.
Environmental Champion Award
Bonkers Sole
Beach Accountants Limited
ITC Service
Unsung Hero Award
Asma Begum Sangini
Jamie Renilson - South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust
Wayne Groves The Red Bench Project
Business of the Year
Katy Sue Designs Ltd
Paul Tyrrell - Herd Sands
The Health Insurance Group
Tyneside Home Improvements
Westoe Travel
Community Champion / Group of the Year
South Shields Sea Cadets and Royal Marine Cadets Unit
SURT (Sopping Unsafe Relationships Together)
WAVES Additional Needs Support Group
Wayne Groves The Red Bench Project
Business in the Community Award
Community Corner
Kalma Life UK
KP Simpson
Retail, Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year
KW Fitness Ltd (Karleigh Wright)
Mios
Pitch Black Investigations
Station Boutique
Child of Achievement
Daniel Sayers
Eden Star Smith
Grace Gibson
Harry Trotter
Raya Rosul
Young Performer
Radio Shields Youth Voice
April Lister
Lucy Shaw and Jackson Payne
Penny Simpson
Child of Courage
Eden Star Smith
Harry Trotter
Jack and Archie Lewis
Fundraiser of the Year
Jack Lewis
Lee & Eilish Tiffin - Black Sheep Fitness Academy
Stan Yanetta - Stans Autos
Tom Compton
Wayne Groves - The Red Bench Project
Sporting Achievement
Jessica Hodgson, Keira Redford and Oliver Mattinson - South Tyneside Gymnastics Club
Jude Nixon - Boldon School
Nicholas Balls
Skye Marshall - Boldon School
Willow Balback - Boldon School
There will also be awards for the South Tyneside Ambassador of the Year, as well as Lifetime Achievement, both of which will be announced on the evening of the awards ceremony.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.